Crystal Clear Waters

The Magic Path – Book 2

Once there was a tiny fairy named Ladybug living in The Enchanted Forest on Twin Peaks Mountain. Everyone living on the mountain knew that Ladybug spent most of her time at Lake Crystal Clear Waters. But none of them knew why. There was something singularly special about Lake Crystal Clear Waters. Sometimes when she swims in it, she can visit other worlds.

Mark and the Queen Fish

The Magic Path – Book 1

Release date March 22, 2017

ASIN: B06XSL43ZX

A long time ago the people of the seaside city of Mara had everything that they needed, and knew how to talk with the creatures of the sea. But times changed.

Mark only knows what it is like to serve the Inlanders who conquered Mara long before he was born. He is angry that his mother is disrespected, and doesn’t want her to have to work so hard. Impatient for change, he decides to take action.

Dreamscape: Real Dreams Really Make a Difference A collection of biographical stories and poems about fascinating people in history whose real dreams made a real difference. Developed in performance, these stories bring old tales to life for contemporary readers in a way that is both entertaining and informative.

Second Edition 2015 Print ISBN #9781631926372 Ebook ISBN #9781631926389



American Authors Unplugged

Representative of modern American Literature, the conversations with authors in this book are evenly divided between men and women who bring to life the experiences of natives, immigrants, slaves and rebels. As a whole, they address the enduring themes of freedom and the pursuit of happiness.

Rudolfo Anaya

Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni

Russel Banks

Nora Okja Keller

Dr. Leonard Shlain

Barbara Chase-Riboud

A.A. Carr

Lan Cao

Hal Sirowitz

Kate Horsley

Dennis McFarland

When the Body Calls: A collection of poetry and fairy tales published by Writers & Readers, Harlem River Press in 1999. Trade ISBN#0-86316-279-7

This book is out-of-print but a limited number of copies are still available directly from the author.

This book is a vessel/holding liquid for thirsty desirers/in the empty spiral of the universe/where detail is opinion/one moment is all it takes to answer/when the body calls… -from the foreword by Edwin Torres