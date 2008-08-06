The Slow Days of August

I kind of miss summertime on the East Coast, where you really know it’s summertime in August. Here in northern California it’s been smoky, windy and kinda cold lately. But it’s still slow, just without the heat you can see rising from asphalt, the sweat and humidity that justifies your slow movements and desire to hang out at the beach.

August is a time when things are brewing though. Don’t let slow fool you; just enjoy those last days of summer without feeling like summertime is running out before it really does. It’s a good time to take stock. Instead of looking for action, make sure you’re ready for a new season!

I’m sort of on vacation this week and will be for real next week. Please mark your calendars for our first internet radio open mic on Tuesday August 19, 2008 at 8pm (California time.) We will be featuring DDE, Don Hagelberg, Alicia Jones and Adam Gottshalk. There is still room to be featured on August 26 if you want to sign the open mic list.

I’ll be back here in a couple of weeks, with my sleeves rolled up.

Until then, wishing you Peace and Poetry

martha cinader mims