A Listen and Be Heard Wish List

The greatest resource we have is ourselves. Our creativity is boundless. Even a little effort can go a long way. When we combine our energies there is often a synergistic reaction. Here at Listen & Be Heard Network Headquarters we’re looking for a few people to contribute some consistent and positive energy in a few different ways. It’s all for the cause of listening and being heard, so if you feel it, make it real by contacting me and moving forward.
- Volunteer TV Camera Person(s) wanted for Cable Access production. Listen & Be Heard Network plans to record and air a weekly arts news program. Volunteer must live in the vicinity of Vallejo, CA, USA and be available for studio work one morning a week for two hours. If interested please send a cover letter and resume to Martha Mims at editor AT listenandbeheard DOT net.
- Volunteer Weekly Arts news producer/announcer. This could be one person, or two or three working as a team. The video would be used in the Arts News TV show, and the audio would be extracted to use for the radio show as well. Content would be taken exclusively from the latest posts at Listen & Be Heard Network Arts News and summarized into brief announcements. This spot could be filled locally using the local tv studio, or it could be provided by someone anywhere with the tech knowledge/ability to share computer files to accomplish the task. The total running time for announcements will be about 10 minutes each week. If interested please send a cover letter and resume to Martha Mims at editor AT listenandbeheard DOT net.
- Volunteer Columnists, Reviewers, Editors. I’m always looking for some good fresh content to amplify, illuminate, educate and entertain visitors who come to Listen & Be Heard Network for all things having to do with all the Arts. Whether it is the latest indie film review, a treatise on the state of the arts, a recipe or an artist profile, please go ahead an query me with your idea. If you’re looking for some editorial credits, this is a moderated site. That means that every article that gets published gets read first. If interested please send a cover letter and resume to Martha Mims at editor AT listenandbeheard DOT net.