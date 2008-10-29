Approaching Winter in Vallejo

I have pictures of fresh snow in my e-mail

from people who live elsewhere.

Here in Vallejo, CA, USA it is almost

always sunny by two in the afternoon.

Weary of whatever I walk into the sun

and am revivified while gazing at

bright red hibiscus flowers

blooming in the yard.

Good time for the editor to take

a little break.

But I’ll leave you with a flower poem:

