Posted on by Martha Mims

Approaching Winter in Vallejo

I have pictures of fresh snow in my e-mail
from people who live elsewhere.

Here in Vallejo, CA, USA it is almost
always sunny by two in the afternoon.

Weary of whatever I walk into the sun
and am revivified while gazing at

bright red hibiscus flowers
blooming in the yard.

Good time for the editor to take
a little break.

But I’ll leave you with a flower poem:

