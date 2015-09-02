Grandmother Spider

WORD: An Anthology by A Gathering of the Tribes

Mark and the Queen Fish is the first in The Magic Path series of fairy tales. Publication March, 2017. Available for purchase in paperback ($6.95) or e-book ($2.99) format. You can read the e-book for free with Kindle Unlimited. A long time ago the people of the seaside city of Mara had everything that they needed, and …

Steve Cannon has been the engine behind A Gathering of the Tribes the magazine, gallery, performance series, community gathering that is Tribes, for decades. Word, An Anthology is a collection of works by some of the cast of characters who passed through and left something while they were there. It would probably be impossible to …

Announcing the digital release of “Einstein’s Mind,” a story from the book Dreamscape, Real Dreams Really Make a Difference. Following the positive response to the release of the live recording on WBAI Radio, of “Mella and the Python Healer,” “Einstein’s Mind,” is from the same radio broadcast. The eleven minute story describes Albert’s childhood, including …

slaves paths paved

fathers founding free

ejacular college lock her rooms

dark sons dark daughters dark secrets

times three over five equals