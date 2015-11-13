Dear Pedro

John Dean interrupted my

regularly scheduled Sesame Street

when you were getting turned on to grass

i was watching Vietnam on TV

when you met Agent Orange

and he stuck to you like glue

i didn’t know i just heard

it was the word

later i got turned on to Jazz

ran away from college

searched for uncommon knowledge

didn’t know i could be Puerto Rican

dreaming in New York i never left

you never arrived at

didn’t know what was Taino

never missed My Island

didn’t know i could get a visa

from El Puerto Rican Embassy

didn’t know who was Miguel or Lois or Steve

just knew what i knew

putting words on pages too

i heard it was the place to go

a man dressed in black appeared

carrying freedom from misery in a briefcase

thinking radically under his hat

today they still argue in the capitol of capital

about the final arrangements of the funeral

for tomorrow

when they will sell back what was taken

but i know that El Puerto Rican Embassy

is at a secret location

where you can’t book a vacation

you have to bare your soles instead

get with the Manifesto seal the deal with grass

sit on your ass look at the sky

see what was is what will be was

i’ve been reading your book

looking at your picture on the cover

sitting at a table

(so dutifly holding your Selected Poetry)

writing on a blank sheet of paper

a letter for you to pick up on Mars

well honestly it’s a blank screen

with a desktop picture of a chunk of cheese

well honestly i made that part up about the cheese

you took the stage

read from your page

we laughed

i didn’t know what was your degree

in poetry that you were royalty

except like Lord Buckley

i thought everyone was a Lord or Lady

i didn’t know what was slam

Bob explained the rules

but i must not have been listening

maybe that night they were all there

Tracie Edwin Willie Paul Reg Suheir

i don’t know cuz i didn’t know any of them

the crowd booed me off the stage

before i got to the end of the page

but the man in black who made everyone laugh

said to me i dig your originality

i nodded and left cuz i had to pay the babysitter

you know this story but maybe you forgot

down here in Greenville i have a family

i water my vegetables with words

and serve my poetry on dinner plates

i walked into a coffee shop a little while ago

and there was a young man at the register

a sticker on his laptop said

City Lights

i said

that’s far away from here

he told me

it was the name of his church not far away

i told him

about a famous bookstore he never heard of

he told me

he was studying to be a religious musician

i asked him

had he ever heard of Pharaoh and Leon

and The Creator Has a Master Plan

he stared

at a 52 year old lady with wild hair

he didn’t know

i drank coffee and checked e-mails

and there was a message from Mars

that your poetry that i searched for

and found out that your poetry is hard to find

and i was looking for those telephone poems

at the time

cuz i had heard that you had a book party

but i didn’t get there yet

the message from Mars said that City Lights Books

was publishing your poetry and Lord Buckley

who i listened to on an LP when i left home young

who inspired me ten years later

to tell that Cinderella story at Nuyorican

that was not welcome by anyone but Pedro

who i didn’t know who you was

messages from Mars don’t come often

i don’t know what it means

but it means something

these were no ordinary co-incidents

and there’s more to the stories

you have appeared again

that’s the way it was too

you were the first only person on line

at the table that was holding up

my first limited limited edition book

off the restaurant floor

you asked me to sign it

i don’t know what it means

but it means something

in this same year that City Lights

has published your Selected Poetry

and Hiparama of the Classics

is also the print on demanding

of the limited, limited second edition

of my first book that you took the first copy

the Pedro Pietri Bought My First Book Prize

but i have to confess how to utilize i wasn’t wise

you sat for a little while at a little table

that held your drink steadily

and then you disappeared

like an angel i didn’t know was an angel

i thought you probably drank too much

when we saw each other early in the mornings

walking our daughters to the same school

hungover maybe you was

me out of order

was rats in my kitchen

compromising positions personal conditions

when we smiled and waved from across the street

while we held their hands

and led them away a little more each day

i have to confess that i forget

when i try to piece together the order of things

which came first what happened next

you told me you taught my book in your class

and i went to your new years eve party

up there in that tower just for people like you

who write unforgettable obituary

that i couldn’t remember when you

wished me happy b’day inside the cover

yesterday when i handed it to my oldest son

to bring to his poetry class

but even though i won

the Pedro Pietri Bought My First Book Prize

i still got evicted before that boy could talk or walk

i left New York that never leaves me

after you never arrived

i have to confess i don’t remember even

where was the poetry reading before leaving

that got started after it ended

when you opened the pages of a telephone book

you know this story but maybe you forgot

i have to pause here to drink some rum

in your honor

well honestly it’s not rum it’s honey whiskey

but tonight it tastes like rum on Mars

i have to say that you were surrounded

by poets who listened and laughed and cried

there were no dry eyes

El Reverend sermonized

i could never forget

i heard

you had a telephone book party

i heard

Agent Orange told a dirty joke

left his tab on your table

it was the word

now it’s later than later

i’ve gotten to the so True short story at the end

which wasn’t the end of your Selected Poetry

i laugh and cry and nod my head

i’m looking at your face that remains unchanged

on your book resting on my table

i hear your voice clear as a bell

tell it like it is like it was like it’s always

here is not New York

Dizzy was born in South Carolina

but he didn’t give it a song

at all times i keep my visa with no expiration

from El Puerto Rican Embassy

anyway anywhere is everywhere

asses of the masses grow large on sugary lies

we have the right to work 9 2 5

numbers games with no claims to

organ eyes or brains with imaginations

no one i know down here knows your name

but some of them would wannabe Puerto Ricans too

if they only knew

now i have read the very last words

at the end of your Selected Poetry

written by your true friends who kept their promise to you

they say that your 3 thousand poem telephone book

was a limited limited photocopied edition

now i am writing a Dear Pedro letter

there’s another book party to come

it will be just like i’m writing it

unless you want to rewrite it

there won’t be any politicians just

live muse ishans and poets and lovers

and rum and grass

i don’t think you’ll get this on a computer

or in a glossy magazine selling things

so i’ll send it to a blank page

take it to the stage

read it under bright lights

just like you in your picture

on your book on my table

i’ll say your name loud

you’ll have a dream about your Big Book party

at El Puerto Rican Embassy on Mars

it will be so

see you when i get there

yours in Poetry

martha