SMITW_new_logo_libsynMy daughter Crystal Clear Waters and my friend Charlotte Taylor went to the live recording of this podcast on Friday night in Brooklyn. They gave Greg Proops a copy of my book Dreamscape, which he read from during the show. It was fun to listen to someone else read from the book!

He already knew a lot about Boedicea, (and Hypatia too for that matter, who apparently he also wrote about.) My book is still available for your holiday gift giving pleasure.

