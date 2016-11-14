Posted on by Martha Mims

Cuntry Grab

in the mirror
made in China
what is behind me
is before me

i see

buffalo no roam
truces trails nooses nails

slaves paths paved
fathers founding free
ejacular college lock her rooms
dark sons dark daughters dark secrets
times three over five equals

ours tis of thee of me

steel bars
beer bars
code bars
prison bars
greasing grinding greed

far away from here
from there
from where

