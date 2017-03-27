Posted on by Martha Mims

The Party is Here

WORD: An Anthology by A Gathering of the Tribes

 

WORD: An Anthology by A Gathering of the Tribes
Howl Arts, 6 EAST 1ST STREET,Loisaida,NYC-10003
April 1, 2017
April 1, 2017
WORD: An Anthology is a landmark literary publication by A Gathering of the Tribes, featuring 50 never-before-seen poems by the luminary writers who helped shape the East Village arts and culture organization... The volume represents a culmination of A Gathering of the Tribes' 25 years in the East Village.
Free

