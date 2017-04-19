Mark and the Queen Fish Book Trailer 2

Mark and the Queen Fish , the first book in The Magic Path Series, is available now in print and as an e-book, exclusively at Amazon.com. You can read it for free with KindleUnlimited. The print book is available on Amazon Prime. If you enjoy the story please consider posting a review at Amazon.

Mark and the Queen Fish , the first book in The Magic Path Series, is available now in print and as an e-book, exclusively at Amazon.com. You can read it for free with KindleUnlimited. The print book is available on Amazon Prime. If you enjoy the story please consider posting a review at Amazon.

Mark and the Queen Fish , the first book in The Magic Path Series, is available now in print and as an e-book, exclusively at Amazon.com. You can read it for free with KindleUnlimited. The print book is available on Amazon Prime. If you enjoy the story please consider posting a review at Amazon.

WORD: An Anthology by A Gathering of the Tribes

Mark and the Queen Fish is the first in The Magic Path series of fairy tales. Publication March, 2017. Available for purchase in paperback ($6.95) or e-book ($2.99) format. You can read the e-book for free with Kindle Unlimited. A long time ago the people of the seaside city of Mara had everything that they needed, and …

Continue reading “Mark and the Queen Fish”