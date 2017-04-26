Word Anthology Now for Sale

Octogenarian Steve Cannon told me that Word is the last book he will publish. It is a thank you to all the people who contributed to “A Gathering of the Tribes Magazine” in various ways. He published fourteen print issues packed with poetry, essays, reviews and art.

Aside from doing some grant writing in his office, I was involved in several issues of the magazine, first as an associate editor, then editor, and also as a contributor of interviews and poetry. My time spent at Tribes, then located in Steve’s home on East Third Street in the East Village of NYC, was well invested. I learned a lot about literature and publishing literature from Steve. I also met hundreds of people of all stripes who came through the door daily, hourly…

It’s an honor to have a few of my note poems in this volume. Personally, it brought tears to my eyes as I read through it. That’s because some of the contributors have passed on, and so have the times that we all intersected with each other under the blessing of Steve’s hospitality.

I’ll have to leave the critical reviews of this book to others. But I will tell you that it is in glossy full color and contains as much art as it does poetry. Please take a look and consider adding this beautiful book to your collection.

