Live at the Fundbureau now available in digital and streaming formats

It’s eighteen years later. I know that because I was eight months pregnant at the time and now my son is eighteen. Ralph Kessler, a brilliant software engineer, was there to record it, and the band and dj’s I’d been collaborating with for about five years. I should have known that it was the end of an era in my life…

I hope that you enjoy this unedited live performance at the Fundbureau in Germany. It was mixed and mastered also by Ralph at his Pinguin Studios. You can buy the album, download single tracks or search for it on Spotify or wherever you like to listen to streaming music…