April is Poetry Month for me too…

In celebration of Poetry Month I’ve been invited by the Greenville Library and the Greenville Jazz Collective to combine my poetic lines and rhymes with the musical lines and rhythms of Shannon Hoover on bass and Matt Dingledine on guitar.

We’ll be having all this fun on:

Thursday April 18 from 6:30-7:30 pm at the Five Forks branch in Simpsonville.

Greenville County Library – Five Forks

104 Sunnydale Dr, Simpsonville, SC 29681, United States

Phone# 864-234-4904

I’ll be heading down to the jam session tonight at Chicora Alley to dip my toes in the flow of music and work out some of my kinks…

