On Thursday I posted the wrong link for a live video recording from the Five Forks Library in Simpsonville. So I deleted that post. 🙂 I had fun performing for the first time with Shannon Hoover on upright bass, and Matt Dingledine on guitar.

Here is the correct link: https://www.facebook.com/greenvillejazzcollective/videos/1187964791381097/

For those of you who don’t go on Facebook, there will be a highlights video soon….feedback always welcome and appreciated!

Like this: Like Loading...