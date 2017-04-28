Anthologies



Word, An Anthology by A Gathering of the Tribes

Paperback: 116 pages Publisher: Gathering of the Tribes (March 30, 2017) ISBN-10: 0998611301 ISBN-13: 978-0998611303

contributed several note poems

“WORD: The Anthology” is the final landmark literary publication by A Gathering of the Tribes, featuring 50 never-before-seen poems by the luminary writers who helped shape the East Village arts & culture organization, including Eileen Myles, Ishmael Reed, Bob Holman, David Henderson, Chavisa Woods, and many more. The volume represents a culmination of A Gathering of the Tribes’ 25 years in the East Village. Each poem is paired with a work of art selected by the featured poet.

“Dick for a Day”

Paperback: 304 pages, Publisher: Villard; Second Printing edition (February 25, 1997), Language: English ISBN-10: 0679773533, ISBN-13: 978-0679773535

contributed a poem/story entitled “1-800-YOR-DICK” under the pen name Senator Sin to an anthology edited by Fiona Giles and published by Villard Books in the US, UK and Australia, and in translation in Germany and Japan, 1997.

-In a hilarious poem, Senator Sin imagines that by calling the number “1-800-YOR-DICK” she participates in a study in which women are given penises and then report the results (with the poignant coda, “A few/ never returned/ their dicks,/ moved away/ from family/ and friends,/ and are assumed/ to be passing/ as men.”).– PUBLISHERS WEEKLY

Oakland Out Loud Poetry and Prose in Celebration of ‘There’

Paperback: 98 pages, Publisher: Jukebox Press (2007), ISBN-10: 0932693172, ISBN-13: 978-0932693174

contributed a poem entitled “when the white spider pounces”Edited by Karla Brundage and Kim Shuck

Among the contributors: Floyd Salas, Sharon Doubiago, Ishmael Reed, Opal Palmer Adisa, Kim Addonizio, Lucha Corpi, Lucille Lang Day, Marianne Villanueva, Al Young, Doren Robbins

“Oakland Out Loud is an opportunity for Oakland residents to rediscover their public library system which will proudly co-sponsor the Oakland Out Loud Literary Series in 2007.” -Carmen L. Martinez, Oakland Public Library Director

“With far more flavors than an ice-cream shoppe, and far more colors, too, ‘Oakland Out Loud’ is a reminder of what potery should be: original, audacious, and beautiful. As a result, it is a reminder that humanity can be all those things, too. This is a virtuoso collection.” -Gerald Haslam, author

“PEN Oakland writers are an amazing array of voices. Soak up their powerful prose and poems about the internal and external world, near and far.” -William Wong, author